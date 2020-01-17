MNS launch poster with Maharashtra in Saffron colour

Mumbai: Ahead of the party conclave scheduled to take place on January 23, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has launched a new poster. On the poster, Maharashtra is painted in saffron with a brown coloured background. The poster does not have its four-coloured flag and has sparked speculations about MNS joining hand with BJP in the future.

"Vichar Maharashtra dharmacha! Nirdhar hindavi swarajyacha!" (Ideology of Maharashtra dharma, Resolution for hindavi self-government). The kingdom of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was called "Hindavi Swarajya", which was inclusive of religions and castes. Raj is expected to announce his future course of action. His poster clearly hints that he will play the politics of Marathi pride and Shivaji, which is also the centre point of Shiv Sena politics. Raj wants to feel the place after Sena joined hands with Congress and NCP.

Earlier, on January 7, MNS supremo Raj Thackeray had an hour-long meeting with the BJP Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis. A day after the meeting, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar stated, “Anything can happen in politics” clearly hinting at a possible alliance.

However, insiders of MNS remained tight-lipped on the matter. Some major announcements by Raj is expected on the January 23 conclave to be held at Suburban Mumbai's Nesco grounds at Goregaon (East).

Also, on the same day, Shiv Sena has planned for a star-studded grand rally to be held at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), MMRDA grounds, where party members will felicitate Sena patriarch and Maharashtra CM, Uddhav Thackeray on becoming the CM of Maharashtra.