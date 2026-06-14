MNS Announces ₹5 Per Litre Petrol Discount For Mumbai Two Wheeler Riders On Raj Thackeray's Birthday |

Mumbai, June 14: In a move aimed at providing relief to commuters amid rising fuel prices, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has announced a special petrol discount for two wheeler riders across Mumbai on the occasion of party chief Raj Thackeray's birthday.

Under the initiative, motorists riding two wheelers will receive petrol at ₹5 less per litre at 36 designated petrol pumps across the city. The scheme is being implemented for one day as part of celebrations marking Raj Thackeray's birthday.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) announced a special petrol discount of ₹5 per litre for two-wheeler riders in the Mahim Assembly area on 14 June, on the occasion of party chief Raj Thackeray’s birthday. The offer will be available from 9 am to 9 pm at a… pic.twitter.com/DEXa7RaO0S — IANS (@ians_india) June 14, 2026

The announcement comes at a time when concerns over inflation and increasing fuel costs continue to affect household budgets. MNS leaders linked the economic pressure to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel and Iran, which have contributed to volatility in global energy markets.

Speaking about the initiative, MNS division president Jay Shringarpure said the party wanted to offer some relief to ordinary citizens struggling with the rising cost of living.

"The current situation in the country is difficult. Inflation has increased and petrol prices continue to rise. Through this initiative, we are trying to provide some support to people in our own way," he said.

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande also criticised the Central Government over fuel pricing and inflation.

He said that the burden of rising petrol prices was ultimately being borne by the public and argued that more measures should be introduced to ease pressure on consumers.

Deshpande also pointed to fluctuations in the value of the US dollar and their impact on fuel prices, stating that governments should consider providing greater support to citizens affected by inflation.

According to the party, the discount will be available only to two wheeler riders.

Key features of the initiative include:

• ₹5 per litre discount on petrol

• Available at 36 petrol pumps across Mumbai

• Applicable only to two wheelers

• Organised to mark Raj Thackeray's birthday

The MNS has previously raised concerns over inflation and fuel price hikes, often urging both the Centre and the state government to take corrective measures.

Party leaders expressed hope that the initiative would offer some immediate relief to commuters and generate a positive response among Mumbai residents facing the impact of rising daily expenses.