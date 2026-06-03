Navi Mumbai: Rohit Pawar, Jitendra Awhad Among NCP-SP Leaders Detained As Party Protests Over Recent Petrol, Diesel & LPG Price Hike - WATCH

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Police on June 3 detained Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP–SP) leader Rohit Pawar and Jitendra Awhad, along with other party leaders, who were protesting against the recent hikes in petrol, diesel, and LPG prices.

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Visuals shared online showed several NCP-SP leaders present at the protest site, including Supriya Sule, Shashikant Shinde, Jitendra Awhad, Sakshan Salgar, Mangesh Aamle, and Amol Matare, along with other prominent office-bearers, workers, and citizens.

Taking to his official handle on X, NCP-SP leader Rohit Pawar said that the protest was held to awaken the sleeping government as unemployment and inflation have made the life of the common man difficult.

Pawar said that they symbolically lit a stove on the street in Navi Mumbai to protest and drew the government's attention to the daily struggles of the common man for survival.

Fuel & LPG Prices In Mumbai

Fuel prices in Mumbai climbed sharply with petrol crossing Rs 111.21 per litre, while diesel has risen to Rs 97.83 per litre after state-owned oil companies announced another steep hike amid rising global crude oil prices. The increase marked the fourth fuel price hike in less than two weeks, taking the cumulative rise since May 15 to nearly Rs 7.5 per litre. On the other hand, the 14.2 kg LPG price in Mumbai costs Rs 912.50, while the 19 Kg commercial LPG price is Rs 3067.

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) implemented a fresh hike in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices that came into effect from midnight on May 29-30, with MGL raising the retail selling price of CNG by Rs 2 per kilogram. Following the revision, CNG in Mumbai and adjoining areas now costs Rs 86 per kg, while Domestic PNG is priced at Rs 52 per SCM.

The rise in fuel and gas prices has directly impacted the common man. The price has affected the transport cost, thus raising the prices of vegetables, fruits, and other daily essentials.

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