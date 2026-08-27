MNS' Amit Thackeray Warns Auto Drivers Over Hindi Use, Passenger Behaviour | ANI

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], August 27: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amit Thackeray on Thursday warned auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers against troubling passengers or insisting on speaking only in Hindi, saying those found behaving rudely could face retaliation.

MNS leader's reaction came after the Maharashtra government on Thursday gave auto-rickshaw, taxi and cab drivers one year to learn functional Marathi. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that representatives of drivers' organisations had sought more time, saying that people of different ages and educational backgrounds work in the sector.

Nagpur | MNS leader Amit Thackeray says, "If it comes to our notice that someone (an auto-rickshaw driver) is speaking in Hindi or behaving rudely, then we will beat them. Don’t tell people that they have to speak UP’s language or that they have to speak Hindi. We will speak in… pic.twitter.com/WbyyJKjnAT — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2026

MNS issues warning

Thackeray said the MNS would take action if complaints were received about auto-rickshaw drivers speaking in Hindi or behaving rudely with passengers.

"If it comes to our notice that an auto-rickshaw driver is speaking in Hindi or behaving rudely, then we will beat them. If you trouble people, you will get beaten up. Don't tell people that they have to speak UP's language or that they have to speak Hindi. We will speak in Marathi. You understand that much," he said.

Thackeray targets government

Thackeray also targeted Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the reported decision to grant a one-year extension to learn functional Marathi, alleging that political considerations related to the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections were being prioritised over the Marathi language.

"Give them a 10-year extension. Give them a 15-year extension. We have understood how much affection you have for the Marathi language and for our state," he said.

"You go to Gujarat, Punjab or the South--everywhere there is an attachment to one's own language. Now, because the UP elections are coming, you are giving a one-year extension," Thackeray added.

Questioning Fadnavis' position, the MNS leader said, "What kind of desperation has come upon you that we should set aside our own language and our own state? Somewhere, as a Chief Minister, you should take a stand. I did not like it."

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Marathi language row continues

On reported differences between the BJP and Shiv Sena over the Marathi language issue, Thackeray said the two parties should themselves address questions about their internal disagreements.

"Somewhere, Shiv Sena has a desire to stand for the Marathi language, but it is being opposed because there are elections in another state," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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