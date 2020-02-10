MMRDA wants AAI land for Metro 7 depot at Dahisar

Mumbai: The 16.4 hectares of the depot at Charkop, which is mainly meant for Metro 2A (DN Nagar-Dahisar) will be used temporarily for Metro-7. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) wants the land of Airport Authority of India (AAI) to go ahead with the depot construction work for the proposed Metro 7 (Andheri East-Dahisar East) at Dahisar. Until then, Charkop depot will be used, according to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).
The authority informed that the Charkop depot construction work is in full swing and about 92 per cent of depot work has been completed. Moreover, the metro 2A and 7 services will not be hampered due to the want of a depot, it further clarified.
The clarification was made after it was reported extensively that the services of Metro-2A and 7 will be affected, since the depot construction work at Mandale was hampered after the MMRDA recently terminated the contract of RCC-MBZ consortium that was building the car depot for 2A, 7 and line 2B (DN Nagar-Mandale) in Mandale for undertaking the work inefficiently. The consortium was awarded a contract in 2018 for depot construction; however, only 6.98 per cent of the work was completed so far against 50 per cent, according to the MMRDA.
