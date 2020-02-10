MMRDA wants AAI land for Metro 7 depot at Dahisar

Mumbai: The 16.4 hectares of the depot at Charkop, which is mainly meant for Metro 2A (DN Nagar-Dahisar) will be used temporarily for Metro-7. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) wants the land of Airport Authority of India (AAI) to go ahead with the depot construction work for the proposed Metro 7 (Andheri East-Dahisar East) at Dahisar. Until then, Charkop depot will be used, according to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The authority informed that the Charkop depot construction work is in full swing and about 92 per cent of depot work has been completed. Moreover, the metro 2A and 7 services will not be hampered due to the want of a depot, it further clarified.