 MMRDA Unveils ₹48,000-Crore Plan To Transform Thane Into Mobility Hub, Kalyan Into Advanced Urban Center
Deputy CM Eknath Shinde has approved a Rs 48,000-crore infrastructure plan to transform Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli into key urban growth hubs. The project features the Thane–Borivali twin tunnel, multiple Metro line extensions, ring roads and coastal connectivity works. A proposed 337-km Metro network and new dam projects aim to ease congestion and address water scarcity.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 07:23 PM IST
article-image
MMRDA Unveils ₹48,000-Crore Plan To Transform Thane Into Mobility Hub, Kalyan Into Advanced Urban Center | File

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced an ambitious infrastructure push to reshape Thane and Kalyan as key urban growth engines within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The transformation plan, cleared during a meeting of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, carries an outlay of Rs 48,000 crore aimed at addressing rapid urbanisation and strengthening regional connectivity.

Mobility Hub Vision

Under the plan, Thane will be developed as a “Mobility Hub,” supported by investments of Rs 12,000–Rs 13,000 crore. A major highlight is the 12-km Thane–Borivali twin tunnel project, which has received administrative approval worth Rs 18,838 crore, including an initial Rs 3,000-crore allocation for 2026–27. Connectivity will be further enhanced through extensions of Metro Lines 4, 4-A and 6, alongside Rs 1,025 crore for the first phase of the Thane Coastal Road and Rs 880 crore for the Anand Nagar–Saket elevated road. Urban beautification works, including improvements to Railadevi and Masunda lakes and the Rs 214-crore Kolshet–Kalher Creek bridge, are also planned.

Kalyan-Dombivli Expansion Plan

Kalyan-Dombivli is set for large-scale expansion with an allocation of Rs 2,500–Rs 3,500 crore. The Rs 1,239-crore Kalyan Ring Road project has received Rs 600 crore to ease congestion, while Metro projects such as Lines 5, 5-A and 14 are expected to position the city as a major transit hub. Connectivity to Navi Mumbai will improve through the Rs 584-crore Airoli–Katai Naka road.

Integrated Regional Mobility Strategy

Shinde also directed officials to fast-track the Poshir and Shilar dam projects to tackle water scarcity and emphasised an integrated regional mobility strategy featuring a 337-km Metro network, pod and boat taxi systems, multi-modal transport links, flyovers and underground roads to ease congestion across the metropolitan region.

