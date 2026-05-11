MMRDA To Showcase Mumbai’s Urban Growth Vision At World Economic Forum Platform In Bern

MMRDA prepares to present Mumbai’s infrastructure transformation and urban growth vision at the World Economic Forum platform in Bern, Switzerland | File Photo

Mumbai, May 11: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is set to represent Maharashtra’s urban transformation agenda at the World Economic Forum’s Davos Baukultur Alliance Annual Meeting 2026 to be held in Bern, Switzerland, on May 12.

MMRDA to showcase Mumbai’s infrastructure vision

MMRDA Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, will represent the MMR at the global platform and will interact with Alois Zwinggi, President and Chief Executive Officer of the World Economic Forum, along with international stakeholders associated with infrastructure, urban planning and sustainable development.

The engagement assumes significance at a time when Mumbai and the larger MMR are increasingly being positioned as major global destinations for infrastructure investment, climate-resilient urbanisation and innovation-led growth.

According to officials, MMRDA is expected to showcase the scale of infrastructure transformation currently underway across the region, including metro rail expansion, multimodal mobility integration, underground connectivity projects and new growth hubs being planned under the broader “Mumbai in Minutes” and “Mumbai 3.0” vision.

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Focus on sustainable urban growth and investment

The Authority is also expected to highlight how the MMR is emerging as an investment-ready metropolitan economy with a strong focus on sustainable urban infrastructure, transit-oriented development and integrated regional planning.

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