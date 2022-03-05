MMRDA to link Mumbai Monorail with Colaba-Seepz Metro-3 line at Mahalaxmi

In a bid improve the commute for Mumbaikars, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has decided to extend the Mumbai Monorail corridor and connect it with Colaba-Seepz underground Metro 3 line to enhance the connectivity to Mahalaxmi-Parel-Wadala areas.

As per reports from Hindustan Times, the Chembur-Jacob Circle monorail corridor will be extended by about 500 meters to link it with the under-construction Mahalaxmi Metro station.

The metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, SVR Srinivas that, at present, the waiting period for commuters at Monorail stations is long and although orders have been placed for more rakes, the authority is mulling extension of the monorail from Jacob Circle to Mahalaxmi Metro station

Officials from MMRDA told HT that linking the monorail with the Wadala-Thane Metro-4 corridor is also being considered.

The Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Line or Aqua Line 3, is a part of the Mumbai metro system under construction. The 33.5-km long line will be the first underground metro line in Mumbai and will be operated by MMRC

Meanwhile, Srinivas had earlier said that the 20-km-long stretch between Aarey and Dhanukarwadi on Metro Line 7 and Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar) will be thrown open to the public after the MMRDA obtains a certification from the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS).

The other corridors which MMRDA is constructing are Metro Line 2B (D N Nagar to Mandale), Metro Line 4 and 4A (Wadala-Kasarvadavali--Gaimukh), Metro Line 5 (Thane to Kalyan), Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli), and Metro Line 9 (Andheri to CSIA and Dahisar to Mira Bhayander).

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 10:40 AM IST