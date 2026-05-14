MMRDA Seeks State Nod For Mumbai Metro 13 Connecting Mira-Bhayandar-Virar; Project Cost Jumps 88% To ₹17,725 Crore, Know How? | File Pic

Mumbai: In a major push to expand Mumbai’s metro connectivity beyond Greater Mumbai, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) sent a revised proposal to the Maharashtra government seeking approval for the Mira-Bhayandar-to-Virar Metro corridor. The project has witnessed a massive 88 per cent rise in estimated cost after changes were made to the alignment and design of the route.

According to officials, the estimated cost of the corridor has increased from the earlier proposed Rs 6,900 crore to Rs 17,724.99 crore. The revised Metro corridor, now referred to as Metro Line 13, will connect Bhayandar to Dongarpada in north Virar.

Why Has The Cost Escalated So Sharply?

The earlier alignment was planned from Shivaji Chowk in Kashimira to Virar. However, the route was modified to improve ridership potential and make the project financially more viable. The revised alignment will also run parallel to the Western Railway suburban corridor, helping reduce overcrowding on the heavily congested local train network, reported Hindustan Times, quoting officials.

Under the new proposal, the originating station at the Bhayandar end will be Subhash Chandra Bose Ground, which will provide an interchange with Mumbai Metro Line 9, parts of which are already operational. On the Virar side, the line will terminate at Dongarpada, where a metro car depot has also been proposed near Naringi Cricket Ground.

The revised project will now feature a mix of elevated and underground sections. While the original plan envisioned an entirely elevated 23-km corridor with 20 stations, the updated proposal includes a 24.9-km-long line with 17 stations, including 14 elevated and three underground stations.

3.25 KM Underground Corridor Planned

A 3.25-km underground stretch has been proposed between Vasai and Nallasopara. Authorities cited inflation and the addition of underground construction as key reasons behind the sharp increase in project cost.

“Construction costs have significantly risen since the initial proposal was drafted. Underground metro construction is substantially more expensive than elevated corridors,” an MMRDA official said, as quoted by HT.

Proposed Stations Of New Metro Line

The proposed stations on the corridor include Subhash Chandra Bose Ground, Naigaon, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Juchandra, Rajvali, Golani Naka, Vasai, VVCMC Fire Station, Achole Village, Nallasopara East, Nallasopara West, Morya Nagar, Yashwant Nagar, Virar, Viva College, Yazoo Park and Dongarpada.

The corridor is expected to provide major relief to commuters residing in the fast-growing western suburbs of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region by improving connectivity and reducing pressure on suburban railway services.

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