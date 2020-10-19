MMRDA looking for an agency to supply & install signage boards on Metro Line 2A & 7 stations

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is looking for agencies for supply and installation of signage boards on Metro Line 7 (Dahisar east to Andheri East) and Metro line 2A--Dahisar East to Andheri West stations. It has issued five different tenders (two for Metro Line 7 and three for Line 2A) and the total project cost is amounting to Rs 30 crore approximately.

The scope of work involves manufacturing, supplying, installation, testing and commissioning of signage and graphics on metro stations. Signage boards are usually put to keep commuters informed about the premises and nearby popular landmarks for easy accessibility.

Interestingly, the MMRDA had already disclosed the designs and graphics of signage on these two metro lines in February 2020. Reportedly, the MMRDA had maintained the background for all signage across metro stations in black colour and the text will be written in the respective colour of the line. For instance, Metro Line 2A and 7 are named as Yellow and Red. So on a black background on metro line 2A, signage in yellow colour will be inscribed.



The purpose behind choosing black is because Mumbai also known as fashion capital and black is colour of Bollywood the commissioner of MMRDA was quoted back then. Moreover, the MMRDA is emphasising on the branding of Metros since it is one of the important requirements for easy accessibility, and with colours, the access becomes language-agnostic.

The MMRDA had announced that the trial runs of both lines-- 2A and 7 will begin from January 14 on the occasion of Makarsankranti and thereafter it will be opened to the public. The first metro rake will be delivered by mid-December. As only a few months left, the MMRDA is trying to finish work of all ancillary activities along with metro civil work so as to meet the scheduled deadline.