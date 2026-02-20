MMRDA, JICA Join Hands To Launch ‘Mumbai Transport Stack’, A Unified Digital Mobility Platform | MMRDA X Account

Mumbai: Mumbai’s next big leap in urban mobility is officially underway. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), in partnership with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has initiated work on the Mumbai Transport Stack (MTS), an open data exchange platform aimed at integrating the city’s entire transport network under a single digital ecosystem.

The initiative is designed to create a seamless, interoperable and affordable mobility framework for Mumbaikars by enabling different modes of transport like Metro, suburban rail, buses and other systems, to function in a coordinated, data-driven manner.

Senior officials from both sides held detailed consultations on Wednesday to formalise the roadmap for the project.

JICA Dx Lab, which has supported cities globally in building open and data-centric transport ecosystems, will assist in the design and development of the platform.

The Mumbai Transport Stack will function as a digital public infrastructure built on open standard data exchange protocols and the concept of Mobility as a Service (MaaS). The objective is to allow various transport operators to share data securely and efficiently, enabling a truly multimodal experience for commuters.

The platform will be guided by five core principles: open source architecture, interoperability, privacy by design, trusted and secure systems, and scalability.

Once operational, the system is expected to offer end-to-end ticket booking across modes, real-time tracking of trains, buses and Metro services, seamless multimodal trip planning and live parking availability updates. Beyond commuter convenience, authorities believe the platform will also help urban planners leverage real mobility data for smarter infrastructure planning.

