MMRDA gears up with Metro 5 civil work

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has geared up the Metro Line 5(Thane – Bhiwandi - Kalyan) civil construction work. According to the officials, so far 1,233 piles, 218 pile caps, 22 nos. open foundations, 141 piers at the site and 45 precast pier caps, 15 U-Girders at casting yard work have been completed of this metro line.

The contractor M/s Afcons Infrastructure limited, recently launched the first pier cap of around 60 metric tons on top of pier No. 38 which is located near Balkum of Thane. 24.90 km elevated corridor with 15 stations has been planned and out of this 12.70 kms elevated viaduct with 6 stations from Kapurbawadi to Bhiwandi, started on September 2019. The part of alignment is runs through Kapurbawadi, Balkum Naka, Kasheli, Kalher, Purna, Anjur Phata, Dhamankar Naka, and Bhiwandi which will connect Thane – Bhiwandi. Besides, it will provide interconnectivity among the ongoing Metro Line 4 (Wadala to Kasarvadavli) and the proposed Metro Line 12 (Kalyan to Taloja), and with the existing Central Railway. This corridor set completion deadline is December 2024.

Meanwhile, the MMRDA is also set to receive its first Made in India metro rake from Bengaluru for Metro Line 2A and 7. The trial runs of both these lines will begin by March and commercial operations by May.