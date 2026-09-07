MMRDA Chief Showcases Mumbai's Metro Corridors & Mega Projects To Belgian PM Bart De Wever At BKC |

Mumbai: Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Metropolitan Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee briefed Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever on the authority's transformative projects and its vision to develop the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) into a globally competitive economic hub during his visit to the city.

According to reports, De Wever, who arrived in Mumbai on September 4, was presented with MMRDA's coffee-table book by Mukherjee, following the delegation meet at BKC. The book showcases the authority's work across mobility, Metro connectivity, urban infrastructure and metropolitan planning.

Taking the Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s transformation to the global stage.



Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, met His Excellency Bart De Wever, Prime Minister of Belgium, during his visit to Bharat Diamond Bourse, BKC.



Dr. Mukherjee briefed the… https://t.co/dTLYg8Yt0w — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) September 7, 2026

The interaction also provided an opportunity to showcase Mumbai's growth story and explore avenues for greater collaboration and institutional exchange between India and Belgium.

MMRDA chief shares interaction details

Taking to X, Mukherjee shared details of his interaction with the Belgian Prime Minister at the Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB) in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

“Met Belgian Prime Minister His Excellency Bart De Wever at the Bharat Diamond Bourse, BKC. Walked him through MMRDA’s projects and presented the Authority’s coffee-table book — the corridors, the metro, the projects, as they stand,” Mukherjee wrote.

Met Belgian Prime Minister His Excellency Bart De Wever at the Bharat Diamond Bourse, BKC.

Walked him through MMRDA’s projects and presented the Authority’s coffee-table book — the corridors, the metro, the projects, as they stand.

BKC is where that file meets a visiting… pic.twitter.com/3zH4ckYsJf — Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee (@DrSanMukherjee) September 7, 2026

Belgian PM's India visit

De Wever who had arrived in India on September 2 for a three-day visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following his visit to the country, discussions were focused on further strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation across trade, investment, defence, technology and connectivity.

According to reports, India and Belgium share historical ties spanning more than three centuries, with Belgium establishing diplomatic relations with independent India in September 1947.

India-Belgium cooperation in focus

Furthermore, beyond trade and investment, the two countries are seeking to expand cooperation in defence and security, technology and innovation, renewable energy, connectivity, ports and maritime cooperation, as well as people-to-people ties.