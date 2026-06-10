MMRDA Chief Dr Sanjay Mukherjee Urges BKC Citizens To Opt For Public Transport Every Friday |

Mumbai: MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee on Friday expressed optimism about the response to the newly launched ‘BKC Weekly Public Transport Day’ initiative, stating that every Friday has been designated as ‘Public Transport Day’ in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and urging citizens working and residing in the business district to opt for public and shared modes of transport instead of private vehicles.

Speaking about the initiative with ANI, Dr. Mukherjee said the decision to observe every Friday as ‘Public Transport Day’ in BKC was taken unanimously and is aimed at promoting sustainable and efficient mobility within the commercial hub.

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“It was unanimously decided that Friday should be observed as ‘Public Transport Day’ in BKC. This is entirely a public initiative. It is completely optional, and it is expected that every citizen who works or lives within the BKC jurisdiction shall observe Friday as a public transport day,” Dr. Mukherjee said.

Under the initiative, citizens are being encouraged to avoid private vehicles and instead choose alternatives such as walking, carpooling, buses, metro services and other forms of public transport. According to Dr. Mukherjee, the campaign is intended to foster a culture of sustainable commuting while reducing traffic congestion and promoting greater use of the city's public transport infrastructure.

He stressed that the initiative is voluntary and is driven by public participation rather than any mandatory requirement. The objective, he said, is to encourage people to make conscious transport choices that can collectively contribute to easing traffic pressure within BKC.

Explaining the concept further, Dr. Mukherjee said individuals who work or reside within the BKC jurisdiction are expected to participate by choosing to walk, share rides or use public transport on Fridays. The initiative, he added, is part of a broader effort to encourage environmentally responsible commuting practices in one of Mumbai’s busiest commercial districts.

Commenting on the response received so far, the MMRDA chief said the initial feedback has been positive, though he believes the true measure of the campaign’s success will become clearer in the coming weeks.

“I think that the initial response is pretty good, but the coming Friday will tell us what the real response is, and I am very hopeful about it,” he said.

The initiative is expected to rely heavily on voluntary participation from office-goers, residents and businesses operating within BKC, with authorities hoping it will gradually evolve into a regular and widely adopted commuting practice across the district.

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