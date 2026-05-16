MMRDA Begins Thane-Borivali Underground Tunnel Work; Year-Long Traffic Diversions Announced From May 16 |

​Thane: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has commenced crucial construction work for the highly anticipated Thane-Borivali underground tunnel project. The current phase of execution is underway in the Mullabag area of Ghodbunder, Thane.

​To facilitate smooth construction, the Thane Traffic Police has announced major traffic diversions in the Mullabag zone, effective for an entire year from Saturday, May 16, 2026, to May 15, 2027. Official notifications regarding these changes have already been issued.

​The Need for the Project

​The Ghodbunder road serves as a vital artery for thousands of heavy commercial vehicles and light motor vehicles traveling daily toward Gujarat, Vasai-Virar, Borivali, and Mira-Bhayander. However, commuters regularly face severe traffic congestion due to the narrow lanes of the Ghodbunder Ghat section.

​To resolve this bottleneck and cut travel time between Thane and Borivali down to just a few minutes, the MMRDA is constructing a direct underground tunnel route. This subterranean passage will run directly beneath the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

​Key Traffic Diversions

​According to the notification issued by the Thane Traffic Department, the following route adjustments will be in place:

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​No Entry Zone: Vehicles traveling from Hillcrest Housing Society (Mullabag) toward Neelkanth Greens Housing Society will face a strict "No Entry" restriction near the Satya-Shankar Society.

​Alternative Route: Affected traffic will be diverted to operate in the opposite direction from near the Neelkanth Greens complex.

​Duration Note: These temporary traffic arrangements will remain active 24/7 for the next 12 months to ensure both public safety and uninterrupted project development. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and follow the designated signages.

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