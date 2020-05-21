MMRDA begins construction of Covid-care centre phase II at BKC

After succesfully completing Phase I of the makeshift COVID-19 Hospital in one of the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Wednesday commenced the base work and ground levelling of Phase II comprising of an additional 1,000-bed facility.

According to the MMRDA, the Phase II facility will be built a little ahead of the existing COVID-19 care centre which was handed over to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday.