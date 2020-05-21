MMRDA begins construction of Covid-care centre phase II at BKC

After succesfully completing Phase I of the makeshift COVID-19 Hospital in one of the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Wednesday commenced the base work and ground levelling of Phase II comprising of an additional 1,000-bed facility.
According to the MMRDA, the Phase II facility will be built a little ahead of the existing COVID-19 care centre which was handed over to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday.
The Phase II of the hospital will have 100 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) facility beds while the other 900 beds will be divided into oxygen and non-oxygen facility equally. The Phase II facility will be treating critical symptomatic patients, explained the officials.
