MMC Committee Begins SOP Drafting For Registration Of CCMP-Qualified Homeopathy Doctors

Homeopathy Doctors | Canva

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Medical Council's (MMC) newly constituted committee on Friday held its first meeting to frame a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the registration of CCMP-qualified homeopathy doctors, a move that could pave the way for the registration of thousands of such practitioners across the state.

Committee formed following Bombay High Court directive

The eight-member committee was constituted following the Bombay High Court's September 17, 2025 judgment directing the authorities to formulate a clear framework governing the registration and functioning of Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP)-qualified homeopathy doctors.

According to an office order issued by the MMC, the committee has been constituted with the approval of the administrator and comprises representatives from the medical fraternity, homeopathy bodies and doctors' associations.

Members discuss referral protocols and healthcare service eligibility

The committee held its first meeting at the MMC office in Chinchpokli on Friday afternoon to deliberate on the provisions to be incorporated in the SOP, including patient referral protocols, eligibility criteria for providing primary healthcare services, rural service obligations and grievance redressal mechanisms.

The committee consisted of doctors, representatives from the Homoeopathy Council, IMA, MARD, the Integrated Doctors Association (National), and MMC.

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SOP to define practice guidelines and complaint mechanisms

The committee has been tasked with framing an SOP on several key issues, including guidelines for the immediate referral of critically ill and surgical patients to specialist healthcare institutions, criteria for permitting CCMP-qualified doctors to provide primary healthcare services, whether such services should be restricted to rural areas and the mechanism for handling complaints against such practitioners. The committee has been directed to submit its report to the MMC within a week.

Dr. Bahubali Shah, Administrator of the Maharashtra Homeopathy Council, who attended the meeting, said the committee had decided to strictly follow the directions contained in the Bombay High Court's September 17, 2025 judgment. "We expect the registration process to begin within a week's time," Dr. Shah said.

The issue of registration of CCMP-qualified homeopathy practitioners has remained contentious for years, with medical bodies raising concerns over patient safety and the scope of practice of homeopathy doctors trained in modern pharmacology. The committee's recommendations are expected to determine the framework and safeguards governing their registration and practice in Maharashtra.

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