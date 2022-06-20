e-Paper Get App

MLC polls: Nawab Malik & Anil Deshmukh move SC to get permission to vote

Both the politicians, who are currently in jail, have challenged the Bombay HC verdict passed on Friday, denying them permission to go out of jail to vote.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 20, 2022, 11:18 AM IST
article-image
Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh | Facebook

Amid the ongoing Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections, state Minister Nawab Malik and former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh have moved the Supreme Court (SC), seeking permission to go and vote in the MLC election.

Both the politicians, who are currently in jail, have challenged the Bombay HC verdict passed on Friday, denying them permission to go out of jail to vote.

Their counsels have sought urgent hearing and the SC is likely to hear the matter today at 12 PM.

Malik & Deshmukh plea rejected

Passing a detailed order on rejecting pleas of the NCP leaders, the Bombay HC said, "It is not inclined to accede to the broad proposition that permitting the persons (who are otherwise not qualified to vote in the election) strengthens the democracy."

Justice NJ Jamadar in his 23-page judgment has said that in order to maintain purity of electoral process, prohibition of certain participants is required to strengthen the democratic principles.

MLC polling underway

Eleven candidates are in fray for ten seats in the biennial Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections to be held on June 20, setting up for a close fight between the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance’s Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the tenth seat.

Read Also
Maharashtra MLC Election 2022 latest updates: MVA leads,Congress demands 4 first-choice votes from...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMLC polls: Nawab Malik & Anil Deshmukh move SC to get permission to vote

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra MLC Election 2022 latest updates: MVA leads,Congress demands 4 first-choice votes from...

Maharashtra MLC Election 2022 latest updates: MVA leads,Congress demands 4 first-choice votes from...

From UP to Maharashtra Board 2022: Check latest state-wise updates of Class 10, 12 results here

From UP to Maharashtra Board 2022: Check latest state-wise updates of Class 10, 12 results here

BJP slams Congress over Satyagraha against Gandhi's summons; 'No one is Queen Victoria, Prince...'

BJP slams Congress over Satyagraha against Gandhi's summons; 'No one is Queen Victoria, Prince...'

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Voting begins for 10 seats in Maharashtra Legislative Council

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Voting begins for 10 seats in Maharashtra Legislative Council

Mumbai: Court rules that wandering streets late at night in absence of curfew not an offence

Mumbai: Court rules that wandering streets late at night in absence of curfew not an offence