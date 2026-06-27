MLAs Raise Diesel Pricing Issue For Fisheries Societies In Maharashtra Legislature Session | FPJ

MLAs Prashant Thakur and Mahesh Baldi raised the issue of diesel pricing for fisheries cooperative societies during the Maharashtra Legislature's monsoon session, urging the state government to revise the classification of these societies as "bulk consumers" to reduce the financial burden on fishermen.

Higher Bulk Rates Hike Operational Costs for Fishermen

Through a starred question, the legislators highlighted that fisheries cooperative societies are currently required to purchase diesel at higher bulk rates, significantly increasing operational costs for fishermen, particularly those dependent on deep-sea fishing along Maharashtra's Konkan coast.

The issue is especially acute for around 300 purse seine and deep-sea fishing vessels operating from Mora and Karanja ports in Uran taluka, where large quantities of diesel are essential for daily operations. The MLAs pointed out that the steep rise in fuel costs, coupled with the absence of concessions, has severely affected both traditional and small-scale fishermen, threatening their livelihoods.

Minister Rane Acknowledges Bulk Pricing, Cites Iran-US Conflict

In a written reply, Maharashtra Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane acknowledged that diesel supplied to fisheries cooperative societies is currently categorised under the bulk-rate pricing system. He stated that the recent escalation in fuel prices was linked to global supply disruptions triggered by the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran, resulting in wholesale diesel prices becoming significantly higher than retail prices in Maharashtra.

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The minister admitted that the increase in diesel prices has adversely impacted the fishing industry, with fishermen facing a substantial rise in fuel expenses, their primary operational cost. He added that several fisheries cooperative societies have submitted representations to the government seeking a reduction in diesel prices.

Rane informed the House that the Maharashtra government had already written to the Union government on March 23, 2026, requesting that diesel supplied to fishermen be shifted from the bulk pricing category to the retail pricing category, a move aimed at providing relief to the state's fishing community.

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