MLAs from rural areas to get MHADA homes in Mumbai; netizens term it 'Unnecessary expense'

The Maharashtra government will make available 300 flats in suburban Goregaon for MLAs from rural areas, Housing Development Minister Jitendra Awhad announced on Thursday.

Speaking in the state Assembly during the ongoing Budget session, he said the legislators who do not have a house in Mumbai, do not represent any constituency in the city and who hail from outside the Mumbai Metropolitan Region will be eligible for this scheme.

"Several MLAs come to Mumbai from rural areas. They all are MLAs. It does not matter which party they belong to. But we (the state government) are responsible for them," he said. "The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will construct this housing complex in suburban Goregaon," the minister added.

To this, the internet has taken to storm calling it an unnecessary expense, some suggested that it would be worthwhile to instead invest the fund in constructing educational institutes and healthcare. Take a look at a few reactions, right here:

Totally unnecessary expenses.



Our #MLAs earn decently to survive in Mumbai. https://t.co/dWNsh8Zoba — Mayur Kesarkar 🇮🇳⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@MayurK1903) March 25, 2022

Wow! 300 MLAs to get homes.

Now can we open 3 MLA hostels as accomodation for students on merit pursuing higher studies in Mumbai cos their hometowns don't have good colleges? @CMOMaharashtra @OfficeofUT @Dev_Fadnavis @ChDadaPatil @SunilKedar1111 @VarshaEGaikwad @bbcnewsmarathi https://t.co/lTJOh2sLCF — Ashish Joshi (@ashish280287) March 25, 2022

@CMOMaharashtra Why do the MLAs need houses in Mumbai at my cost? Each o e of them is more than a multi million. Let them buy for themselves. Why don't they stay in MLA hostel which is anyway free or as good as free. Don't squander my hard earned money you collected as tax. — Shrikant G Hoskote (@HoskoteShrikant) March 25, 2022

Also the temporary MHADA flats as shelter for Cancer patients from Tata Memorial! — Nikhil Daware (@nikhil_daware) March 25, 2022

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 11:41 AM IST