Home / Mumbai / MLAs from rural areas to get MHADA homes in Mumbai; netizens term it 'Unnecessary expense'

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 11:41 AM IST

Satish M Gavai

The Maharashtra government will make available 300 flats in suburban Goregaon for MLAs from rural areas, Housing Development Minister Jitendra Awhad announced on Thursday.

Speaking in the state Assembly during the ongoing Budget session, he said the legislators who do not have a house in Mumbai, do not represent any constituency in the city and who hail from outside the Mumbai Metropolitan Region will be eligible for this scheme.

"Several MLAs come to Mumbai from rural areas. They all are MLAs. It does not matter which party they belong to. But we (the state government) are responsible for them," he said. "The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will construct this housing complex in suburban Goregaon," the minister added.

To this, the internet has taken to storm calling it an unnecessary expense, some suggested that it would be worthwhile to instead invest the fund in constructing educational institutes and healthcare. Take a look at a few reactions, right here:

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 11:41 AM IST