MLAs disqualification case: Shiv Sena (UBT) decides to go to people with SC verdict

File Photo

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has decided to take the recent verdict of the Supreme Court in the Shiv Sena MLA disqualification case, to the people across the state. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of district heads at the party headquarters, Sena Bhavan, Dadar on Wednesday.

It was the first time after the Supreme Court verdict that all the district heads of the party were called for a meeting in Mumbai. The meeting also assumed importance in light of the statement from DCM Devendra Fadnavis that the local body elections are likely to be held in October-November this year. The sole purpose of the meeting was apparently to charge up the party cadre for the ensuing elections.

'People should be educated about SC verdict'

“We discussed several issues and decided that people should be educated about the salient features of the Supreme Court verdict,” Leader of opposition in the state Legisaltive Council Ambadas Danve said after the meeting.

Read Also Mumbai: Speaker Narwekar vows unbiased verdict on disqualification of 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs

Party chief Uddhav Thackeray headed the meeting while all the leaders responsible for liaison with the district units as well as district unit heads attended the meeting.

No scope for confusion over verdict

Two days ago a detailed technical information regarding the Supreme Court verdict was given to the party MLAs. In the similar way it was given to the district party heads, Danve said, adding the effort is to do away with the confusion on the verdict that it has gone in favour of the incumbent government.

“All the district heads have been given a copy of the verdict on disqualification of 16 MLAs along with detailed notes from legal experts explaining the actual meaning of the verdict. They are expected to organise meetings and rallies at the grass-root level and convey the meaning of the verdict,” Danve added.

Queries on verdict addressed as party meet

Many of the district heads had several queries regarding the verdict, which were addressed at the meeting and they were motivated to conduct similar meetings further down to block and village levels, Danve said. He, however, said that there was hardly any discussion on the elections preparedness.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) will be celebrating its foundation day on June 19 in a big way this year. All the party office-bearers have been called to Mumbai on June 18. There would be a big rally in Mumbai that day and after that the foundation day of the party will be celebrated, Danve said.