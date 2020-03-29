MLAs allowed to spend Rs 50 lakhs on coronavirus relief in their constituency

Of the Rs 3 crore, legislators can spend Rs 50 lakh on anti coronavirus measures. The members of the Maharashtra Legislative Council can also use for the funds for the same purpose.

A state government officer told FPJ,’’ The order will be issued and the district collectors will be informed so that legislator can recommend the works relating to mitigate coronavirus crisis.’’

Earlier, during the BJP led government the legislator was allowed to spend Rs 20 lakh in a year for cultural and social events organised by NGOs. However, the government had put a rider that the legislator cannot spend more than Rs 5 lakh on each activity.

The legislators were allowed to fund small infrastructure related works in government granted schools including the construction of compound wall and a classroom. However, it was done after the district collector had to verify credibility of such institutions by asking for their registration certificate and three year audit report.