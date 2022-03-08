MLA Ramesh Kadam acquitted in case of abusing police in 2017

Mumbai: A Sewri magistrate court has acquitted MLA Ramesh Kadam in a 2017 case of verbally abusing escort police who were to take him from Byculla jail to a hospital. A video of the MLA’s abuse had gone viral.

Kadam is in custody in a money laundering case. He was to be taken from Byculla jail where he was lodged to JJ hospital for medical treatment, when the incident took place. The chief of the escort team alleged in his complaint lodged at Nagpada police station that Kadam abused him in filthy language after they took his custody from the jail.

He also alleged that Kadam threatened to file a false corruption case against him. His complaint also stated that Kadam threatened to kill him and also refused to proceed to the hospital.

Kadam had denied the police's version. His advocate Prakash Salsingikar had told the court that the police had taken advantage of his vulnerable position and provoked him into the altercation.

They did this, he said, as Kadam was vocal against the maladministration of the jail administration. Kadam alleged that the escort policeman had demanded a bribe and since he had filed a complaint with a senior office.

Regarding the viral video, Kadam had said that the conversation seems to be a two- way traffic and the video does not show incidents from the beginning.

