MLA Prashant Thakur Seeks Equitable Morbe Dam Water Distribution, Proposes Raigad Water Resources Authority

Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, June 24: Concerned over the rapidly rising demand for drinking water in Raigad district due to urbanisation, industrial expansion, the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, the NAINA project and CIDCO's ongoing development activities, MLA Prashant Thakur has urged the state government to establish a dedicated Raigad Water Resources Regulatory Authority and ensure equitable distribution of water from the Morbe Dam.

In a memorandum submitted to Maharashtra Water Resources and Command Area Development Minister, Thakur highlighted the growing pressure on existing water resources and warned that the situation could become more critical in the coming years if long-term planning is not undertaken.

According to the memorandum, several areas adjoining the Panvel Municipal Corporation, including Vichumbe, Palspe, Kolkhe, Usarli, Devad, Palidevad, Akurli and Adai, are witnessing rapid residential development.

Similar expansion is taking place across CIDCO and NAINA regions, resulting in a sharp increase in population and water demand. However, many of these areas are reportedly facing difficulties in obtaining new water connections, leading to concerns over future water scarcity.

Concerns Over Rising Demand

Thakur pointed out that Morbe Dam is one of the most significant water sources for Navi Mumbai and Raigad district. He noted that a substantial portion of the reservoir's water is currently being utilised by Navi Mumbai, while demand is expected to rise considerably from CIDCO-developed nodes such as Kharghar, Kamothe, Taloja and New Panvel, as well as from the Navi Mumbai International Airport, industrial zones and the NAINA project area.

To address these challenges, the MLA proposed the creation of an independent Raigad Water Resources Regulatory Authority tasked with integrated water planning and management for the district.

The proposed authority would be responsible for scientific assessment of available water in the Morbe Dam, allocation of separate water quotas for the Panvel Municipal Corporation, CIDCO areas, NAINA region, gram panchayats and industrial sectors, and prevention of monopolisation of water resources by any single agency.

Proposal For Regulatory Authority

The authority would also be empowered to undertake long-term water planning based on projected population growth and development patterns, reserve dedicated water quotas for CIDCO and surrounding village areas, and establish mechanisms for prioritisation and dispute resolution in water allocation.

Thakur has requested the state government to convene a high-level meeting at the earliest to examine the proposal and take policy decisions regarding legally protected water quotas for CIDCO-administered areas, the NAINA region and rapidly growing villages adjoining Panvel.

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He expressed confidence that the establishment of such a regulatory authority would strengthen Raigad district's long-term water security and help prevent future water shortages amid the region's continued growth and development.

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