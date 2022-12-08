Miyawaki forest to make Thane greener: TMC chief | File Image

Thane: Thane's first Miyawaki forest where more plants can be planted in less space will be established at various places in the city to protect and conserve the environment along with increasing urbanization in Thane city, said the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Abhijit Bangar. The Miyawakiforest work will be done through the organization Green Yatra, which is doing environmentally friendly work in various parts of the city.

The Thane civic body along with the cleanliness and beautification campaign has also undertaken the initiative of creating green belts in the city.

Set up at Nature Park at Koparkhairane

Miyawaki forest has been set up at Nature Park at Koparkhairane and Jewel of Navi Mumbai in Nerul and it is definitely benefiting the environment. On this line, a meeting was held with Commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Tuesday, December 6 with the Green Yatra organization to build such a forest in Thane city. Officials of the parks department and officials of Green Yatra organization were present during the meet.

TMC chief Abhiit Bangar said, "The city of Thane is blessed with a land rich in biodiversity like Yeoor, but due to increasing urbanization, the number of trees within the city is decreasing day by day. As an alternative to this, Miyawaki forest is going to be built so that maximum afforestation can be done in a small space and this will certainly maintain the balance of the environment along with increasing urbanization.A total of eight locations have been identified for setting up such forests. 8000 sq.meter in Nisarga Udyan at Mullabagh, 5000 sq.meter at Mogharpada Dubhajak, 7300 sq.meterat Mogharpada reserved open plot A and 1500 sq.meter at Plot B, 4700 sq.meter at Kopari. A total of 7.6 acres of land has been selected at Nagla Bandar, 1,000 and 3,0000 square meters near Parsik Visarjan Ghat. The Miyawaki forest will be built through the CSR fund and there will be no financial burden on the civic body and the Green Yatra organization will bear the cost of tree planting and maintenance for three years."

Although space is currently limited, Miyawaki is a method of planting trees where a forest can be created in a small space. 300 different types of trees can be planted in a small space where 6 four-wheelers are parked. An environmental organization called 'Green Yatra' has taken the initiative to create such a small forest in our city.

Bangar added, "An attempt will also be made to plant trees in the Miyawaki style in the area developed under the Waterfront Development Project in the TMCjurisdiction. Also Hiranandani Meadows, Waghbil, Central Park will be included in this initiative."

What is the Miyawaki Concept?

Miyawaki Solid Forest is a Japanese concept and Professor Akira Miyawaki has done a different and successful greening experiment in Japan using the Miyawaki method. More than three crore trees have been planted in this way in 3000 places around the world. Interestingly, after two to three years of planting, dense forest was formed at the site.In Miyawaki dense forest system, trees grow ten times faster than traditional plantations and these forests are thirty times denser, besides, there is a hundred times more biodiversity in Miyawaki dense forest. In this method, tree plantation is done scientifically, indigenous species of trees are planted in these forests, and forest surveys are conducted to study indigenous trees in that area. These trees are planted in a specific way. For this plantation, the required nutrients are added to the soil after soil testing. The trees are cultivated entirely organically without the use of chemical fertilizers. Dense plantations retain large amounts of soil water and help raise ground water levels. In addition, the forest attracts birds and insects and helps improve air quality. Interestingly, Miyawaki solids become self-sustainable in 2 to 3 years. Such forests are becoming very important for urban areas.

