MITRA Signs MoU With Earth Day Network India For 56 Lakh Trees, Mission LiFE, And Mumbai As Sustainable Events Capital

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

Mumbai: In a significant step towards climate action, the Maharashtra Government’s strategic advisory body, Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Earth Day Network India to implement environmental initiatives across the state.

56 lakh trees part of 300 crore Greening Maharashtra campaign

Signed on Earth Day 2026, the MoU outlines a comprehensive roadmap including the plantation of 56 lakh trees, part of the broader Greening Maharashtra campaign which aims to plant 300 crore trees. Under the agreement, MITRA will provide policy direction and financial backing, while Earth Day Network India will spearhead on-ground execution and awareness drives.

The collaboration includes several initiatives to embed sustainability into governance, such as Mission LiFE, a statewide campaign to encourage environmentally responsible behaviour. It also introduces the Government Energy Audit Challenge to enhance efficiency across government systems. Furthermore, the partnership features the Artists for the Earth programme to amplify climate awareness through creative platforms and a focused effort to position Mumbai as a global Sustainable Events Capital. This strategic alliance marks a major milestone in the state’s commitment to achieving long-term ecological balance and sustainable development.

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