Mithi River Swells Following Intense Rainfall As Looming Flood Threat Tests BMC's 83% Desiltation Claim

Mumbai: The water level in the Mithi River rose significantly on Wednesday following continuous heavy rainfall in Mumbai.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: The water level in the Mithi River has risen significantly following continuous heavy rainfall in Mumbai since last night pic.twitter.com/cGcFlbhI8B — IANS (@ians_india) July 1, 2026

As of June 10, data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on its X account (formerly Twitter) showed that 83 per cent of the desilting work in the Mithi River had been completed. Yet, the water level in the river has increased significantly following moderate rainfall in the city.

According to The Indian Express, the BMC initially intended to remove around 1.32 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of silt, of which 1.12 lakh MT has been removed so far.

The desilting work in the 18-km-long Mithi River was carried out to remove silt, muck and sediment deposited on the riverbed to ensure that these deposits do not affect the flow of water in the river.

The Indian Express report stated that the BMC has floated a nearly Rs 28 crore tender for the desilting work in the Mithi River.

“After issuing work orders, it took at least a week for the contractor to mobilise machinery and manpower, and only then did actual work begin. The entire desilting work has been executed over two months, and we are anticipating completion of the remaining work within the next week,” an official said.

However, last year, desilting work typically began in the first week of March and ended by May 31, but the deadline was pushed back this year due to delays in issuing work orders.

Orange alert remains in force

If the water level in the Mithi river continues to rise, it could lead to the river overflowing and enundating the surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert, warning of moderate to intense spells of rainfall at isolated locations in the state.

Moreover, the alert includes Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. Authorities have urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, especially through waterlogged areas, and remain cautious amid continued heavy rainfall activity.

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