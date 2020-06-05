Mission Begin Again: Mumbai's Mahalaxmi racecourse opens up for walkers and joggers

After nearly 80 days of lockdown, the country's commercial capital Mumbai is returning back to normal to a certain extent.

After Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced 'Mission Begin Again', certain relaxations have been given to the citizens and one of them is outdoor physical activities. "Individual physical exercises like cycling jogging/running/walking shall be permitted on public open spaces including beaches, public/private playgrounds, grounds belonging to societies/institutions, gardens and promenades with following conditions. No activities will be permitted in indoor portion or indoor stadium," read the guidelines.

Keeping in sync with the guidelines, Mumbai's Mahalaxmi racecourse has opened up for walkers and joggers. It will be open for the public from 6.00 am to 9.30 am and thereafter from 4.00 pm to 6.30 pm on all days.

Meanwhile, the Secretary & CEO Royal Western India Turf Club Ltd said that the public must adhere to social distancing and general hygiene norms as given by the Govt. "It will be incumbent on all to get themselves conversant with all the guidelines stipulated by the Government including maintaining social distancing & general hygiene in respect of the current pandemic and strictly follow these guidelines."

"Citizens may please note that Parking of vehicles will be at the owners risk and RWITC will not be responsible for any damage/theft etc to the vehicle," the order further added.