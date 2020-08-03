Mission Begin Again: BMC issues new guidelines; Mumbai malls to reopen from August 5

Now, Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has released a notification announcing further relaxation of restrictions. From August 5, malls and market complexes will be allowed to operate from 9 am to 7 pm. Theatres, food courts and restaurants within their premises however will not be open. The kitchens of restaurants will be allowed in malls where only home delivery via aggregators will be done.

According to the BMC notification shops will have to ensure social distancing and will not allow more than five people at a time. Large gatherings remain prohibited, and for events such as funerals or weddings the maximum number of guests should not exceed 50.

Spitting in public places will be punishable with a fine and the consumption of liquor, paan, tobacco, etc in public places is prohibited.

The BMC urges people to work from home whenever possible and states that "staggering of work / business hours will be followed in offices. workplaces, shops, markets and industrial and commercial establishments".

All government offices, excluding a few essential services, will function with 15% strength or 15 persons whichever is higher. "All private offices can operate up to 10% strength or 10 people, whichever is more," the notice said.