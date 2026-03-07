Mission 10,000 Futures: AMP Launches Nationwide Campaign To Support Education Of Zakat-Eligible Students

Association of Muslim Professionals launches Mission 10,000 Futures campaign to sponsor education for underprivileged and orphan students across India | X - @AmpIndia

The Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP) has launched a nationwide campaign titled Mission – 10,000 Futures, aiming to support the education of 10,000 Zakat-eligible poor and orphan students across India and help prevent school dropouts caused by financial hardship.

Campaign aims to support 10,000 students across India

The initiative seeks to mobilise 10,000 donors who will each contribute Rs 10,000 to sponsor the education of one student for a full academic year.

According to AMP, the campaign will cover around 200 districts across the country, with beneficiaries identified through a three-level verification process. The funds will be directly disbursed to schools to ensure transparency and proper utilisation.

AMP urges collective responsibility for education

Aamir Edresy, president of the Association of Muslim Professionals, said the campaign aims to encourage collective responsibility towards education.

Support Higher Education for Poor & Needy

Make a difference to the well-being of the Ummah with your Zakat.



Support AMP's Mission of empowering the poor & needy Students with Higher Education Scholarships.

“Across the country, thousands of capable and ambitious students are forced to drop out every year not because they lack talent or determination, but simply due to financial hardship,” Edresy said.

He added, “If each one of us takes responsibility for just one child’s education, we can prevent 10,000 dropouts this year. This is not merely charity; it is our responsibility towards the future of our community.”

Transparency measures for donors

AMP said donors will also benefit from transparent reporting and access to a national impact dashboard to track the campaign’s progress.

Through the initiative, the organisation hopes to build a nationwide movement ensuring that no deserving child is forced to discontinue education due to poverty.

