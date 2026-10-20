Missing Senior Citizens In Mumbai: Dementia, Memory Loss Raise Safety Concerns As Activists Seek Separate Police Data | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: For many families, an elderly relative stepping out for an evening walk is part of a daily routine. But when the person fails to return, the outing can turn into a desperate search. Some senior citizens suffering from dementia or memory loss may lose their way, struggle to recognise familiar surroundings or be unable to recall their home address, leaving their families anxious about their safety.

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Recent cases in Mumbai highlight the challenges families face tracing missing elderly relatives, but the problem's scale remains unclear because Mumbai Police do not maintain separate data on missing senior citizens.

For families, tracing elderly relatives can be particularly difficult when they cannot remember their names or contact details. Some may board buses or trains or wander into unfamiliar neighbourhoods.

Nirmala Samant Prabhavalkar, former Mumbai mayor and chief functionary of the Regional Resource Training Centre, said families should ensure that elderly relatives who are vulnerable to memory loss carry their identification and emergency contact details.

“Many missing elderly people are found around railway stations and temples and other public places. When someone approaches them and tries to talk, they may smile or offer a handshake. People should help such individuals or inform the police,” she said.

Prakash Borgaonkar, CEO of Aaji Care Sevak Foundation, who has been working for senior citizens for more than 40 years, said, “Many elderly couples live alone, while their children live abroad or far away for work. These people face several difficulties. Social isolation and loneliness can also affect their well-being,” he said.

Activists recommend that families keep updated photographs of elderly relatives, provide identification cards with emergency contact details, and consider GPSenabled devices for those at risk of getting lost.

Vijay Aundhe, an adviser to the Federation of Senior Citizens Organisations of Maharashtra (FESCOM), said, “We met Mumbai Police Commissioner and requested that the police maintain separate data on missing senior citizens,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deepiksh Ware, senior police inspector at Versova police station, stated, “Every police station maintains records of senior citizens who are living within its jurisdiction. Police personnel visit senior citizens, particularly those living alone or with an elderly spouse, at least once a week. We provide them with Nirbhaya Pathak's contact number for emergencies.”