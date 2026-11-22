Missing Powai Boy Found Begging In Delhi After 2 Months, Reunited With Family In Kalwa | X - KKMishraOffice

Mumbai: The search for a 10-year-old boy who went missing from a madrassa in Powai ended nearly two months later in Delhi’s RK Puram, where he had been seen begging around railway stations and bus stops. Powai police brought Altaf Mukhtar Ali Shah back to Mumbai and reunited him with his parents in Kalwa, Thane.

Altaf had gone missing from Darul Uloom Masoodiya Garib Nawaz madrassa in Tunga Village, Powai, sometime between 3.15 pm and 3.30 pm on September 1. The kidnapping case was filed after his father, Mukhtar Ali Shah, approached the Powai police. A kidnapping case had been registered on September 16.

पवई पुलिस की बड़ी कामयाबी!> 2 महीने से लापता 10 वर्षीय अल्ताफ मुख्तार अली शाह को दिल्ली के R.K. पुरम से सुरक्षित बरामद किया। डीसीपी नवनाथ ढवले,> 15/09/2026 को मदरसा, तुंगा गांव, पवई से लापता हुआ था।> 100+ CCTV, WhatsApp व देशभर में अलर्ट के बाद मिला।#PowaiPolice #MumbaiPolice https://t.co/7rT5iKKSFZ — Krishna Kant Mishra (@KKMishraOffice) November 21, 2026

Police Examine Extensive CCTV Footage

The police scanned around 100 to 150 CCTV cameras across Mumbai and Thane, including footage from roads, railway and Metro stations, bus stops, shops, petrol pumps and hotels. DCP (West Zone-3) Datta Nalawade said that after police realised the child had left their jurisdiction, the investigation turned towards railway routes and interstate movement.

The boy, who reached Delhi by train from Mumbai, later told officers that he had run away because he was fed up with studying at the madrassa and found it difficult to get along with the people there. According to Nalawade, the boy’s photograph and physical description were shared quickly to speed up the search, and urgent alerts were sent through the NIC-MAIL system to police stations in Greater Mumbai and nearby areas, all police commissionerates, the Railway Police, control rooms across Maharashtra and the rest of the country, and the CID in Pune.

Special Team Formed Amid Trafficking Concerns

The details were also submitted in the required format for publication in the Mumbai Police’s official Police Notice and Gazette. The police said that, keeping in mind the seriousness of the case and concerns about human trafficking, a special police team was set up.

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The boy’s photograph and description were also circulated among police stations, railway police, control rooms and investigation agencies nationwide. Nalawade said that after police received information that the boy had been spotted in Dombivli, officers searched the area but could not find him. His photograph and police contact details were then shared through WhatsApp groups and other social media platforms.

Delhi Tip-Off Leads To Rescue

Later, police received a tip-off that the boy was in Mohammadpur, Delhi. A team travelled there with his relatives and took him into safe custody at RK Puram.

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