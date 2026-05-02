'Missing Link Still Missing!': Netizens React After Pune-Mumbai Lane Of Mega Project Remains Shut After Grand Inauguration |

Mumbai: The much-hyped ‘Missing Link’ stretch on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway has triggered mixed reactions online after only one side of the project was opened to traffic, leaving commuters travelling from Pune to Mumbai disappointed.

While the Mumbai-to-Pune lane is now operational, the Pune-to-Mumbai carriageway remains temporarily closed due to pending work and safety checks. According to reports, officials have said the stretch is likely to be opened within the next two to three days.

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Several motorists took to the social media platform X to express frustration over the partial rollout. “Pune-Mumbai #MissingLink is still missing on 2nd May,” wrote one user, highlighting the irony.

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Another user tagged Maharashtra leaders, including CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, saying, “We were excited to witness the engineering marvel but were left disappointed as it was closed. Please provide real dates for opening.”

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Some users also resorted to sarcasm. “When they say Missing Link is inaugurated but only one side is open and you’re stuck in traffic in the Khandala ghat,” a post read, reflecting commuter frustration.

The ‘Missing Link’ project, constructed between Khopoli exit and Kusgaon, is designed to bypass the accident-prone Lonavala–Khandala ghat section. Once fully operational, it is expected to reduce travel time and improve safety on one of Maharashtra’s busiest routes.

However, with the Pune-to-Mumbai lane still shut, commuters are currently being diverted to the old ghat road, leading to temporary inconvenience. Officials have clarified that finishing work and safety inspections are still underway on the closed stretch. Authorities have assured that the remaining work will be completed shortly, after which both lanes will be opened to the public.

Despite the initial hiccup, the project is being seen as a major infrastructure boost aimed at improving connectivity between Mumbai and Pune. Once fully functional, it is expected to ease congestion, especially during weekends and peak travel periods, and offer a faster, safer alternative for commuters.

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