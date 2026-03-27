Missing Bihar Man Reunited With Family After Treatment At Thane Mental Hospital | Grok

Thane: In a heartwarming turn of events, a young man from Bihar who had been missing for four months was successfully reunited with his family, due to the persistent efforts of the Thane Regional Mental Hospital and local law enforcement.

The individual was discovered in a mentally distressed state near Marine Drive, Mumbai, on November 7, 2025. Following his rescue, he was admitted to the Thane facility for treatment. Initially unresponsive and remaining in total silence, the patient eventually disclosed his identity as Surendra Sharma (name changed) from Chhapra, Bihar, following consistent counseling and medical care under the guidance of Medical Superintendent Dr. Netaji Mulik.

Social Service Superintendent Satish Wagh coordinated with Bihar police, only to discover the family had relocated to Delhi. Through a social media campaign, a local contact provided the phone number of the patient’s brother, Ritesh. A video call on January 13, 2026, confirmed his identity.

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After completing his recovery and rehabilitation, the patient was officially handed over to his brother. "Rehabilitation is as crucial as medical treatment in mental health," noted Dr. Mulik. The emotional reunion marks a significant success for the hospital’s dedicated medical and social service teams.

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