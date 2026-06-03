Mira Road Youth Arrested For Allegedly Extorting College Student Of Gold And Cash Through False Attempt-To-Murder Claim | AI Generated

Mira Bhayandar: A youth has been arrested by the Naya Nagar Police for allegedly extorting gold and cash from a college-going girl after misleading her into believing that he was facing an attempt-to-murder case on her account, police said.

According to an IANS interview with Rahul Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1), the victim and the accused had come into contact through Instagram in December and had developed a friendship over time.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: DCP, Zone 1, Rahul Chauhan says, "A case has been registered at Naya Nagar Police Station involving a college-going girl and a boy. The victim and the accused connected on Instagram in December. On January 26, they were sitting in a garden when someone took… pic.twitter.com/5LohUr01Hb — IANS (@ians_india) June 3, 2026

As per the police investigation, the incident dates back to January 26 when the victim and the accused were sitting together in a garden. During their meeting, an unidentified individual allegedly clicked their photograph. The girl reportedly objected to the act and expressed her concern over the photograph being taken without her consent.

Police said that the accused then asked the girl to return home and assured her that he would deal with the person responsible for taking the photograph.

Subsequently, the accused allegedly contacted the victim and falsely claimed that he had assaulted the individual who had clicked their picture. He further told her that, as a result of the incident, an attempt-to-murder case had been registered against him.

Investigators have stated that the claim was completely fabricated and that no such case had been registered. However, the accused allegedly used the false narrative to create fear and emotional pressure on the victim.

According to the complaint, the accused continued to threaten the girl over the following three months. During this period, he allegedly extorted approximately 4.5 tolas of gold along with cash from her.

Police said the accused repeatedly used intimidation and threats while demanding money and valuables from the victim. The girl eventually approached the authorities and lodged a complaint at Naya Nagar Police Station.

Following the complaint, a case was registered and the accused was taken into custody. Police officials said further investigation is underway to ascertain the full sequence of events and determine whether any additional offences were committed.

DCP Rahul Chauhan confirmed that the accused has been arrested and that investigators are currently probing the matter further. Police are also examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged threats and the transfer of gold and cash from the victim to the accused.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/