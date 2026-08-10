Mira Road Woman’s Suicide Case: CBI Takes Over Probe On Bombay HC’s Directions

The CBI has taken over the investigation into the alleged suicide of a 26-year-old Mira Road woman following a Bombay High Court order transferring the probe from Kashimira Police Station | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 10, 2026: On the directions of the Bombay High Court, the CBI has taken over the investigation into a case in which a 26-year-old Mira Road-based housewife had allegedly committed suicide and her family had alleged domestic violence by her in-laws.

The High Court, through its order dated April 16, 2026, in a criminal writ petition in the matter, transferred the investigation of a case originally registered at Kashimira Police Station, Thane, for alleged dowry death caused by the husband and in-laws of the victim.

It is alleged in the complaint that the complainant had arranged the marriage of his daughter with a 28-year-old Mira Road resident. Their engagement ceremony was held in November 2021.

Dowry And Misrepresentation Alleged

It is alleged that, during the engagement and marriage ceremonies, the complainant, being the father of the deceased, gave cash amounting to Rs 15.51 lakh and jewellery worth approximately Rs 17.35 lakh to his daughter.

It is further alleged that, after the marriage, the deceased resided with her in-laws. According to the complainant, about one-and-a-half months after the marriage, his daughter informed him that her husband was neither a civil engineer nor employed as represented prior to the marriage.

The complainant alleged that the groom's family had falsely represented that the groom was a civil engineer, possessed substantial property and was running a business, and that the marriage was solemnised on the basis of these alleged misrepresentations.

The complaint further alleged that the husband repeatedly demanded a flat. The complainant also alleged that his daughter informed him that her jewellery had been taken into the custody of her in-laws.

Allegations Of Abuse And Harassment

Further, the complainant's daughter allegedly informed him that her husband frequently abused and physically assaulted her while under the influence of alcohol and repeatedly demanded money from her.

Whenever she refused, he allegedly assaulted her. It is further alleged that her in-laws also assaulted the complainant's daughter because she used to disclose these incidents to her parents.

The complainant further alleged that, in November 2022, the husband forcibly terminated his daughter's pregnancy against her wishes by administering abortion pills. The complainant stated that he met his daughter in February 2023 and found her to be distressed, whereupon he attempted to console her.

Suicide Reported In February 2023

According to the complaint, on February 24, 2023, the complainant received a telephone call from his daughter's husband informing him that his wife had allegedly hanged herself and had been taken to hospital.

Upon reaching the hospital, the complainant allegedly noticed visible injury marks on her cheek and neck and suspected that she had been physically assaulted by her in-laws. Accordingly, the complainant alleged that the accused persons had fraudulently induced the marriage by making false representations.

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It is further alleged that the complainant's daughter was subjected to continuous physical assault, verbal abuse, mental cruelty and harassment by her husband and his family members on various pretexts, which ultimately abetted her to commit suicide on February 24, 2023.

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