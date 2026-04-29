Mira Road Stabbing Case: Accused Allegedly Pledged ISIS Allegiance, Planned Lone-Wolf Attack After Failed Contact Attempts, ATS Probe | VIDEO

ATS probes alleged ISIS links in Mira Road stabbing case after extremist note recovery | FIle Photo

Mumbai, April 28: In the Naya Nagar stabbing case in Mira Road, accused Zaib Zubair Ansari (31) had allegedly pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIS) and carried out the attack as part of an attempt to join the terror outfit, officials said.

Dark web contact attempts alleged

During questioning by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Ansari reportedly admitted that he had been attempting to contact the Islamic State (ISIS) for the past four months through the dark web and encrypted channels. However, when these attempts did not elicit any response, investigators said he decided to carry out a “Lone Wolf” operation. He allegedly sought to project himself as being linked to ISIS, believing that such an affiliation would draw attention and potentially lead to contact or support from the terror outfit.

Handwritten note recovered

In a handwritten letter recovered by the Maharashtra ATS from Ansari’s residence and accessed by The Free Press Journal, the accused allegedly pledged allegiance (baith) to ISIS and also drew the terror outfit’s flag.

The note content was heavily laced with inflammatory rhetoric, specifically targeting "mushrikeen" (non-believers) and warning that "lone wolves will pounce on you," while declaring that "real jihad" would now be seen in Bilad al-Hind (India).

He further expressed a sense of global grievance, stating that "Gaza will only be free by Khilafa" and urged other Muslim youth to join the cause without concern for their families.

His writings reflected a sense of isolation, stating, “Today we are alone and rejected by all, but we are GHURABA (strangers).” The note further said, “family, wives, parents will leave you; may Allah guide them,” suggesting a perceived detachment from personal relationships, sources said.

Personal setbacks under probe

Investigators said Ansari appeared to have been influenced by extremist online material in recent months following multiple personal setbacks, including a marital breakdown involving divorce from his Afghan-origin US-based wife, and the loss of his online teaching job in Abu Dhabi, where he taught biology, chemistry and mathematics, which was terminated in December 2025. Sources said these developments left him socially isolated, mentally distressed, and with reported suicidal tendencies. Following the loss of his livelihood, he allegedly began consuming extremist propaganda through online platforms and encrypted messaging channels to fill the void left by his professional and personal failures.

According to officials, between February and March, Ansari allegedly made repeated but unsuccessful attempts to contact ISIS operatives. Investigators said he was in a deeply conflicted mental state during this period, oscillating between thoughts of self-harm and attempts to join the outfit. He is believed to have told investigators that he had no family support, no stable job, or marital stability, and felt torn between ending his life or attempting to become a “jihadi” by aligning himself with ISIS.

Attack plan under investigation

According to sources, he eventually decided to carry out a “Lone Wolf” style attack in an effort to gain attention and possibly trigger contact from the terror outfit.

Officials further said the accused allegedly purchased a knife shortly before the incident and was reportedly torn between self-harm and carrying out an attack to gain recognition. He then allegedly stabbed two security guards after asking them about their religion. According to officials, he appeared to be attempting to replicate a pattern he had seen in the Pahalgam terror attack, which he allegedly tried to mirror on Monday. Officials noted that his mental state appeared fragile, yet his actions were calculated to draw maximum attention to his perceived mission.

Radicalisation and digital probe

Sources from the ATS also said his level of online radicalisation appeared significant, adding that Ansari had reportedly placed stickers containing Quranic verses on the door of his rented residence, outlining conditions for entry, which are now part of the overall assessment of his behavioural and ideological state.

ATS have seized his laptop and mobile phone, which are now part of the ongoing forensic examination. The devices reportedly contain material such as notes, videos, and documents, which are being analysed in connection with the investigation into the alleged attack.

Background details

Ansari’s background reveals a history of international relocation and shifting fortunes. Born in Kurla, he moved to the US in 2000 at age six. He graduated in chemistry and worked as a sports teacher on a work permit between 2016 and 2018. However, his permit was terminated following administrative action against foreign workers in the US.

According to investigators, he stated that his father worked as an Uber driver, while his mother is a homemaker. He has two sisters, one of whom is a US citizen. Following the termination of his visa and job, the family allegedly faced financial difficulties, prompting his return to India in 2019. He initially stayed with relatives in Kurla before relocating to Mira Road in 2023.

Sources said he moved into a rented apartment in Mira Road, paying approximately Rs 18,000 per month, after his family arranged his marriage with a US-based woman of Afghan origin. The marriage, conducted online, reportedly involved intermittent cohabitation and eventually ended in divorce.

Investigators further said that he had been engaged in limited online teaching assignments, tutoring subjects such as mathematics and chemistry with an Abu Dhabi-based institute. However, his contract was terminated in December 2025, aggravating his financial condition.

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Following the loss of employment, he reportedly faced prolonged financial distress and isolation, with no stable job or family support. During questioning, he is said to have claimed that this period led to depression. Officials added that it was around this time that he allegedly came into contact with extremist material online and developed inclinations linked to ISIS, the sources said.

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