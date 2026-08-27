Mira Road Road Rage: Ambulance Driver Killed After Dispute Over Wrong-Side Driving, Four Arrested | AI

Mira Road: A 45-year-old ambulance driver was killed after a dispute over a car allegedly being driven on the wrong side of the road in Bhayandar late on Monday night. Police have arrested four men who allegedly assaulted the driver and pushed him onto the road, where he was struck by a speeding container.

Driver questioned cab over wrong-side movement

The deceased, Sainath Chavan, worked as an ambulance driver at Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Hospital in Bhayandar. According to police, around 2am on Monday, Chavan was riding his motorcycle (MH04HV 7229) towards Bhayandar on the Mira-Bhayandar Road when a Hyundai cab (MH05JA 7025) allegedly approached from the wrong direction near Gandharva Bar. Chavan stopped the cab and questioned its driver, Sagar Samgistar (32), about driving against the flow of traffic. An argument followed, after which two passengers in the cab, Rakesh Chandivade (40) and Satish Asbe (33), allegedly got out and assaulted Chavan before pushing him onto the road. At the same time, a speeding container (MH58D7628) approached and ran over Chavan, killing him on the spot, police said.

Four accused allegedly assaulted ambulance driver

Chavan’s brother and complainant, Kalpesh Chavan, alleged that the four accused deliberately pushed his brother into the path of the container. Based on his complaint, Naya Nagar police registered a case against the four under Sections 103, 105(1), 115(2) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, and arrested them.

“Based on the complaint, the four accused have been arrested and further investigation is underway,” said Naya Nagar senior police inspector Amar Jagdale.

Police are examining CCTV footage and other evidence to establish the exact sequence of events leading to Chavan’s death.

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