A Slice Of Keralam In Mumbai: Backwaters Chechie Showcases Onam’s Rich Traditions At Fairmont; Take A Look!

Backwaters Chechie Showcases Onam’s Rich Traditions At Fairmont; Take A Look! |

Mumbai witnessed a vibrant slice of Kerala as Backwaters Chechie brought the rich traditions and festive spirit of Onam to Fairmont. The special celebration offered guests an opportunity to experience the cultural essence of Keralam through traditional décor, food, art and festive customs. The event celebrated Kerala's 10-day festival on August 22, 2026. The event was attended by various celebrities including Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy, Gauahar Khan, and Suchitra Pillai, among others

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Backwaters Chechie celebrated in Mumbai

Backwaters Chechie or Backwaters Chechie’s AAGHOSHAM 2026 was celebrated at Mumbai's Fairmont on August 22, 2026. AAGHOSHAM is a jointly conceptualised and curated intellectual property of Shobha Pillai Coutinho, who is also founder of Backwaters Chechie. It is an immersive celebration of Kerala’s cuisine, culture, heritage, music, performing arts and inspiring achievers.

Speaking about the event, Shobha Pillai said, “AAGHOSHAM was born from our shared dream of bringing Keralam home through its cuisine, music, traditions, heritage and stories. It was deeply fulfilling to see our distinguished awardees, artists, partners and guests come together to experience the spirit of Kerala."

Celebrated the regional fervour

At the Fairmont celebration, the atmosphere reflected this festive spirit, with Kerala-inspired elements creating a warm and colourful setting. Traditional decorations and floral arrangements added to the ambience, transporting visitors from the bustling streets of Mumbai to the serene cultural landscape of Kerala.

Armaan Malik gets award

The event also featured the AAGHOSHAM Achievers Awards, which honoured eminent personalities whose talent, leadership and remarkable journeys have created a lasting impact across cinema, music, entertainment, literature, healthcare, education, entrepreneurship, hospitality, digital content and public service.

Singer Armaan Malik received the special award, “Voice of Malayalam Music and Beyond Borders,” which was accepted on his behalf by his parents, Jyothi Malik and Daboo Malik.

Apart from Malik, Madhoo Shah, Suchitra Pillai, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Anu Menon aka Lola Kutty, Suresh Menon, and Sarla Menon, among others, received the award.

What is Backwaters Chechie?

Backwaters Chechie is a well-known culinary and cultural platform which honours the heritage, customs, and genuine cuisine of Kerala, like the classic Onam Sadhya, through engaging events, hands-on dining experiences, and her popular cookbook Aaharam, Sadhya.

Sadya is a major highlight of Onam celebrations. It is an elaborate vegetarian feast served on banana leaves. The meal features an assortment of dishes, including rice, sambar, avial, thoran, olan, pachadi and payasam, showcasing Kerala’s distinctive culinary traditions.

Onam, one of Kerala’s most significant festivals, celebrates the legendary return of King Mahabali and is known for bringing communities together. The festival is marked by colourful Pookalams (floral carpets), traditional music, dance, elaborate feasts and a strong sense of togetherness.