Mira Road residents' fight to save open space in Shanti Nagar area gains support

Residents of sector VI in the sprawling Shanti Nagar area of Mira Road are up in arms against the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) for allowing the builder to start construction work on an open space which the society claims to be their recreational ground (RG). While office bearers of the housing society have alleged that the builder has started construction work on the virtue of revised plans which had been illegally sanctioned on the RG space sans any type of consent from flat owners, the builder has thwarted the allegations as baseless. The residents sought the intervention of BJP’s city chief- Adv. Ravi Vyas in the issue.

“The revised plan seems to have been awarded sans ULC and environmental clearances which is illegal. I have not only asked the civic chief to revoke the permission and raze the illegal structure but will soon seek police intervention for lodging an FIR against Shanti Star builders for failing to convey (transfer) land in the name of the housing society within the stipulated time frame,” said Vyas.

“There is no RG as claimed by the society. The plans have been passed by the MBMC and a petition filed by the society has already been dismissed by the court stating there is no illegality in the layout,” claimed Rikhav Shah of Shanti Star Builders.

“We visited the site on Wednesday and will verify the sanctioned plans and other technicalities. As far as free access to fire tenders and an ambulance is concerned the fire and health authorities will pay a visit and confirm the same,” said MBMC engineer- Sachin Patil.

“What we failed to understand is that the civic administration has entertained the builder without studying the ground reality that it was a well-developed garden used by residents. Moreover, the construction is bound to block free access to fire brigade and ambulances inside the complex in the case of emergency,” said a resident. Shanti Nagar is Asia’s largest private township (at the time of launch) that had been originally constructed to house the weaker section of the society in Mira Road.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 07:31 PM IST