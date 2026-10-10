Mira Road Police Raid C7 Hookah Club, Arrest 20; Illegal Liquor Worth ₹70,000 Seized, Owner Reportedly Flees | AI

Mira-Bhayandar: In a major crackdown, the police raided the C7 Hooka Club located within the jurisdiction of the Kashimira Police Station in the Mira Road area, seizing illegal hooka flavors, foreign liquor stocked without a license, and cash.

Twenty People Arrested In Raid

​During the raid, a total of 20 people, including the club’s manager, cashier, and waiters, were arrested. According to preliminary information, 15 to 20 women were also detained by the police, along with 80 to 90 customers present at the venue who were taken in for questioning.

​Police reportedly seized unauthorized foreign liquor valued at approximately 60,000 to 70,000 rupees. Additionally, scented tobacco-mixed hooka flavors, cash in Indian currency denominations ranging from 20 to 500 rupees, and other incriminating materials were confiscated.

​Meanwhile, primary reports indicate that the club’s operator-owner and other partners managed to flee during the raid. Official clarity regarding the exact charges filed, the official count of arrested individuals, and the total inventory of seized items is expected following an official police statement.

​This crackdown on the C7 Club has once again brought the issue of illegal hooka clubs and unlicensed liquor sales in the Mira Road area into the spotlight. The Kashimira police are currently conducting further investigations into the matter.

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