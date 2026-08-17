Mira Road Metro Slab Portion Falls Near Thunga Hospital, School Van Narrowly Escapes Major Damage - VIDEO |

Mira Road: A portion of a metro slab reportedly fell near Sanjoli Jewellers on Mira-Bhayandar Road in Mira Road East on Monday, triggering panic in the area.

The incident reportedly took place near Thunga Hospital, where the falling slab reportedly landed close to the road. A school van travelling through the area narrowly escaped major damage after it was hit on the roof by the falling structure.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Viral Video Shows Debris On Road

A viral video shows the debris on the road after the slab portion collapsed. A school van can be seen parked in the middle of the road ahead. The van's roof can be seen damaged due to the incident. It is unclear whether any occupants of the vehicle were injured.

The incident has raised concerns over the safety of commuters and motorists using the busy Mira-Bhayandar Road, particularly amid ongoing metro-related construction work in the area.

Further details regarding the extent of the damage, possible injuries and the circumstances leading to the slab portion falling are awaited.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.