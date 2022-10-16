Mira Road man to run to create awareness on parental alienation that child undergoes in matrimonial dispute | FPJ

Mira Road resident Ashraf Ansari will participate in the Bengaluru Marathon on Sunday to create awareness on parental alienation that a child undergoes in a matrimonial dispute.

Parental alienation is a situation wherein either a father or a mother is intentionally kept away from their child due to a matrimonial conflict and even after separation. The primary cause is unjustified negativity by a parent towards the other parent. The sole purpose is to sever a child’s relationship with the other parent and also to cultivate negativity and hatred for the other parent. Such alienation has an effect on a child’s psychology due to a lack of nurturing from any one of the parents and is also a form of emotional child abuse.

“It is the child who suffers the most in cases of broken families. A child needs to have ongoing contact with the father as well as the mother for a holistic upbringing. However, the children are forcefully alienated from half of their family and experience terrible situations. The parent who has possession of the child also happens to neglect the child’s emotional upbringing by disallowing contact with the other parent. How should a child ever believe in the continuity of a human relationship, if s/he is experiencing a broken family?” questioned Ansari.

It is well known that a child needs a positive environment for a healthy emotional and psychological upbringing, or else it could lead to mental health issues at a later stage in their life.

In the last few months, since he began the awareness campaign he has received immense support online as well as offline from parents of both genders.

In June, Ansari ran 236-km from Mumbai to Shirdi on the occasion of Father’s Day with a hope for change and to raise awareness on parental alienation. He plans to participate in the upcoming marathon planned in different cities across India, including Mumbai Marathon.

