Mira Road Man Seriously Injured After Cement Block Falls From Metro Construction Site In Kashimira Area | AI

Mira Road: A 23-year-old man was seriously injured after a large cement block fell on his head from a Metro bridge during ongoing work in the Kashimira area on Sunday.

Man Hit While Standing On Road To Answer Phone Call

The incident took place outside Akshit Bar. The injured man, identified as Shadab, was crossing the road when he stopped in the middle to answer a phone call. He was standing there when a large cement block from the Metro construction site fell on his head. Shadab sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing surgery at Wockhardt Hospital in Mira Road.

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Despite suffering serious injuries, Shadab reportedly lay on the road for nearly an hour. Large vehicles parked along the roadside allegedly prevented motorists and passers-by from noticing him. He was eventually spotted by a person and taken to the hospital in an autorickshaw.

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