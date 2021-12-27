Mira Road: Man files fake theft case, sends cops on wild goose chase

A 25-year-old youth from Mira Road sent the Kashimira police on a wild goose chase after he filed a false complaint alleging three unknown people robbed him of his cash and two expensive mobile phones at knifepoint.

After five days of investigations, the police learnt that he had cooked up a story to deceive his parents who suspected him of selling-off the mobile phones.

According to the police, Uday Kumar Tanawade (25) had registered a complaint of theft with the Kashimira police on 20, December. In his statement to the police, Tanawade said that he was returning from his workplace in Thane when three people stopped him on the Kashimira highway in the middle of the night and robbed him of Rs. 520 cash and two mobile phones worth more than Rs. 14,000.

Sensing the seriousness of the crime, a detection unit led by Senior Police Inspector- Sanjay Hazare under the supervision of ACP-Vilas Sanap registered a case under section 392 of the IPC and immediately started investigations to nab the culprits.

The investigating team learnt that one of the phones was being used by someone else since June-2021. Sensing something fishy, the police questioned the complainant but only got inconsistent replies.

“Eventually, he admitted to have registered a bogus complaint as he had lost both his mobile phones within a span of 7 to 8 months. Afraid of getting scolded by his parents who suspected him of selling-off the phones, he cooked up the story.” said an investigation officer. In such cases, the police file B-summary reports before the court which decides the quantum of punishment against the offender for misleading and wasting time of the investigating agencies.

