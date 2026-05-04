Mira Road ‘Lone Wolf’ Attack Case: ATS Invokes UAPA Against Accused Zuber Ansari; Custody Extended Until May 11

Zuber Ansari produced before Thane court as ATS secures extended custody under UAPA in Mira Road case | File Photo

Mumbai, May 4: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has invoked Section 16 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 (UAPA), against Zuber Ansari (31), arrested in connection with the Mira Road lone wolf attack case. He was produced before a special UAPA court in Thane on Monday following the expiry of his initial police custody.

ATS custody extended till May 11

The ATS sought eight days of further custody for custodial interrogation, which the court granted, remanding Ansari to ATS custody till May 11.

Probe into calls and digital evidence

According to the prosecution, further interrogation is required into certain voice calls allegedly made by the accused, along with his suspected international links. Officials told the court that Ansari allegedly formatted his mobile phone shortly before it was seized, an act the agency believes was intended to destroy potential evidence, including data linked to alleged dark web activity and possible contacts relevant to the probe.

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Focus on international connections

Government pleader advocate Sanjay More informed the court that details pertaining to Ansari’s Afghan-origin, US-based wife were also important for the investigation.

The ATS further submitted that during interrogation, Ansari claimed he had been conducting online tuition in mathematics and chemistry for an Abu Dhabi-based institution. Investigators are currently verifying these claims to assess their relevance to the case.

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