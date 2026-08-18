Mira Road Hit-And-Run: SUV Rams Into 4 Near JP Back Road, Driver Flees; Dashcam Video Goes Viral |

Mumbai: A hit-and-run incident that has come to light from Mira Road near Mumbai has raised concerns over pedestrian safety after an SUV allegedly came dangerously close to running over four people standing beside a road near the JP Back Road area.

The incident was captured on the dashcam of another vehicle and the video has since surfaced on social media. The clip was shared by the Instagram community page gemsofmbmc. According to the timestamp visible in the footage, the incident took place on Monday evening.

SUV Narrowly Misses Pedestrians

The video shows a white Mahindra XEV 9e suddenly speeding towards four people standing along the roadside. The SUV appears to narrowly miss the group, passing just inches away from them.

One person is seen falling at the spot as the vehicle approaches, while another appears to jump into a roadside drain to avoid being hit. Two others manage to escape the SUV but are visibly shaken by the close call. The driver allegedly continued driving without stopping and fled the area immediately after the incident.

Vehicle Number Circulated Online

According to the social media post accompanying the video, the SUV allegedly bore registration number MH 48 DU 4566. However, the vehicle's registration details could not be independently verified.

The footage has since gained major traction online, with nearly 55,000 views reported. Several users expressed outrage over the incident and tagged Mumbai Police, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other authorities, demanding action against the driver.

Legal Action Yet To Be Confirmed

There is currently no official confirmation regarding whether a case has been registered or whether the driver has been identified or detained. The condition of the people involved in the incident is also not known. The viral footage could, however, provide cops with crucial evidence to identify the vehicle and establish the circumstances leading up to the near-fatal incident.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in