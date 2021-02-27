Mira Road gold heist: All five gang members held under MCOCA

With the arrest of two more people, sleuths of the Mira Bhayanar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate have managed to apprehend all five members of the gang for their involvement in a daring daylight heist at S.Kumar Gold and Diamonds, a jewellery showroom located in the Shanti Nagar area of Mira Road on January 7.

Pretending to be customers, the accused walked into the showroom at around 2 pm. While the sales staff were displaying gold chains and other ornaments, two of them whipped out firearms and all fled with gold and diamond studded ornaments worth more than Rs. 1.54 crore.