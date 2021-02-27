Mira Road gold heist: All five gang members held under MCOCA

With the arrest of two more people, sleuths of the Mira Bhayanar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate have managed to apprehend all five members of the gang for their involvement in a daring daylight heist at S.Kumar Gold and Diamonds, a jewellery showroom located in the Shanti Nagar area of Mira Road on January 7.
Pretending to be customers, the accused walked into the showroom at around 2 pm. While the sales staff were displaying gold chains and other ornaments, two of them whipped out firearms and all fled with gold and diamond studded ornaments worth more than Rs. 1.54 crore.
Three weeks after the crime, a team from the Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh police along with the MBVV cops apprehended the trio including the kingpin identified as Vinay Kumar Singh alias Chintu Singh (47) and his accomplices Dinesh Kalav Nishaad (24) and Shailendra Murari alias Babloo (42) from Chinhat Dewa Road in Lucknow.
The police recovered stolen booty including gold ornaments worth Rs. 31 lakh and cash amounting more than Rs. 14 lakh from the possession of the accused who were also found to be carrying two firearms and 37 live cartridges.
Efforts by the MBVV cops led to the arrest and transit custody of the remaining two culprits identified as Sonu Mahipal Singh and Sanjit Ramsukh Singh.
Apart from registering an offence under the various sections of the IPC and the Arms Act, the police have also slapped sections of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the gang members who were apparently planning a series of similar heists in Uttar Pradesh and other regions.
Investigations also revealed that the gang members were hardcore criminals with several cases registered against them in Uttar Pradesh and Naya Nagar police station. Notably, the robbers pulled off the whole theft in the space of just ten minutes. The entire sequence of events was captured by the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the shop and getaway routes.
