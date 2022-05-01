Mira Road: Fitness tracks for vehicle testing inaugurated in Kashimira

After waiting for nearly five years, the twin-city has finally got its own facility where the Regional Transport Office (RTO) can now conduct vehicle fitness tests in Kashimira.

Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik inaugurated the new RTO unit near J.P. Infra located in the Ghodbunder area of Kashimira on the occasion of Maharashtra Day on Sunday in the presence of municipal commissioner- Dilip Dhole and RTO officer- Jayant Kumar Patil.

Until now motorists had to bear the ordeal of travelling a distance of 45 km-all the way to Nandivali in Kalyan for their motor vehicle passing and fitness tests. In response to a request made by the transport commissioner, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) gave its nod to utilize the space-albeit temporarily.

After taking possession of the vacant space, the RTO set up a 250-metre brake test track for conducting vehicle fitness tests and other needed infrastructure. In addition to this advantage, the space allotted for the track and other related infrastructure is located close to the recently inaugurated RTO sub-centre.

The track will ensure technical inspection of vehicles, and unless it is road-worthy, a fitness clearance will not be issued.

The track testing facility will not only ease the woes of local motorists, but will also minimize traffic congestion, and reduce the workload of the existing unit in Kalyan.

There are around 1.15 lakh vehicles including auto-rickshaws, trucks, tourist buses and taxis in and around the twin city which need renewals and testing facilities. The new testing facilities will begin from Monday, officials said.

