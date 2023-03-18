 Mira Road cops send notice to organisers of Dhirendra Shastri's event hours before commencement
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira Road cops send notice to organisers of Dhirendra Shastri's event hours before commencement

Mira Road cops send notice to organisers of Dhirendra Shastri's event hours before commencement

The notice was sent after receiving a complaint from Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 01:39 PM IST
article-image
Dhirendra Shastri | Twitter

Mumbai: Organisers of an event of Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri received Mira Road Police's notice under Section 149 of the CRPc. The organisers were asked to take care of law and order arrangements.

Reportedly, the notice was sent after receiving a complaint from Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti.

In the notice, the Mira Road police stated that a large number of people can be expected to visit the venue and it will the organisers' responsibility to maintain law and order.

The notice also read that the Baba Bagheshwar has previously spoken ill about Sant Tukaram and it will be organisers' responsibility to prevent any untoward incident from happening over the godman's rhetrotics and have asked organisers to abstain him from making such utterances.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH VIDEO: Pratik Mohite, World's Shortest Bodybuilder, marries lady love in Maharashtra

WATCH VIDEO: Pratik Mohite, World's Shortest Bodybuilder, marries lady love in Maharashtra

Here is everything you want to know about Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai; date, events...

Here is everything you want to know about Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai; date, events...

Navi Mumbai: Former corporator demands closure of paan shop near Ramsheth Thakur Public school

Navi Mumbai: Former corporator demands closure of paan shop near Ramsheth Thakur Public school

Navi Mumbai: Ex-Airoli MLA demands relaxation of clause on the age of buildings to undergo...

Navi Mumbai: Ex-Airoli MLA demands relaxation of clause on the age of buildings to undergo...

Mira Road cops send notice to organisers of Dhirendra Shastri's event hours before commencement

Mira Road cops send notice to organisers of Dhirendra Shastri's event hours before commencement