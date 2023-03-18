Mira Road cops send notice to organisers of Dhirendra Shastri's event hours before commencement

Dhirendra Shastri | Twitter

Mumbai: Organisers of an event of Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri received Mira Road Police's notice under Section 149 of the CRPc. The organisers were asked to take care of law and order arrangements.

Reportedly, the notice was sent after receiving a complaint from Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti.

In the notice, the Mira Road police stated that a large number of people can be expected to visit the venue and it will the organisers' responsibility to maintain law and order.

The notice also read that the Baba Bagheshwar has previously spoken ill about Sant Tukaram and it will be organisers' responsibility to prevent any untoward incident from happening over the godman's rhetrotics and have asked organisers to abstain him from making such utterances.